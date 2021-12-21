Watch: Pakistan tests latest version of home-grown Babur Cruise Missile

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Tuesday conducted a successful test of an enhanced range version of the indigenously developed Babur Cruise Missile 1B.

Lt General Nadeem Zaki Manj, DG Strategic Plans Division witnessed the launch of the missile.

Dr Raza Samar, Chairman NESCOM, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Force Command, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Strategic Forces, scientists & engineers of strategic organizations.

Director General, Strategic Plans Division congratulated the scientists and engineers on achieving excellence in the domain of cruise missile technology and expressed his full confidence that this test will further strengthen Pakistan’s Strategic Deterrence.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and Services Chiefs have also congratulated the scientists and engineers on conduct of successful launch.

