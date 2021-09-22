Watch: Pakistan Army troops participate in SCO ‘Peace Mission 2021’ joint exercise in Russia

An opening ceremony of the joint exercise, “Peace Mission-2021” under the ambit of SCO platform was held at Donguz training area, Orenburg Region, Russia.

Colonel General Alexander Pavlovich Lapin Commander of Central Military District Russian Armed Forces was the chief guest at the opening ceremony.

The joint exercise will continue till September 24, 2021.

Tri-Services contingent of Pakistan Army is participating in the exercise, which is focused on anti-terrorist operations.

The military administration bodies and units of the armed forces of Russia, India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are taking part in the practical actions of the forces (troops). For the first time, the military contingent of Belarus is attending the exercise as observer.

In total, more than 3.4 thousand servicemen and more than 600 units of weapons, military and special equipment are involved in the exercise Peace Mission-2021. Of these, about 2 thousand personnel and more than 350 units of weapons and military equipment are participating in the exercise from the Russian side.

The main objectives of the exercise are: improving the coordination of the management bodies of the coalition group of troops in the preparation and conduct of a joint anti-terrorist operation, exchanging experience in countering terrorism, as well as mastering the basic tactical techniques and methods of action of the forces (troops) under the leadership of the joint military administration body, said Russian military in an official statement.

The implementation of combat training tasks during the exercise Peace Mission-2021 will be carried out taking into account the development of the military-political situation in the Central Asian region.

The units will work out ways to counter new tactics used by international terrorist organizations, combat unmanned aerial vehicles, and prevent terrorist attacks using chemical and biological weapons.