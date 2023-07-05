KARACHI – Sexual violence against women is one of the evils that marred Pakistani society, as such incidents are linked to frustration, power imbalances, gender inequality, and toxic culture.

As such crimes mostly go unreported in our society, one such horrifying incident surfaced in Karachi; CCTV footage captured a naked man who tried assaulting a woman, and that’s without fear of being held by locals.

The CCTV footage shows a bike rider in a T-shirt and shorts who apparently chased a veiled woman near block 4 of the KDA scheme 36 in the port city. The man, who covered his face with a mask, pulled down his shorts and attempted to charge on the woman, who resisted and hits back the culprit.

As the daring woman resisted and defended herself, the man managed to escape on the bike, without getting caught.

Unknown man followed a girl on street and assaulted during day light. According to the reports, that area is Gulistan e Johar block 4, K.D.A scheme 36. Reportedly, there was no number plate on the bike.#TOKAlert #Karachi pic.twitter.com/dbibXvhGJT — Times of Karachi (@TOKCityOfLights) July 4, 2023

Meanwhile, police have started a probe into the incident and are currently gathering all available footage from the area to nab the attacker. The area SHO revealed that the incident took place on Monday (July 3) at around 11am.

Amid the legal proceedings, the clip caused huge outrage on social media, as people vented anger at the sick-minded person and his lawlessness.