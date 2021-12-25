Watch: Much-awaited Green Line bus service goes operational in Karachi

ISLAMABAD – The commercial operations of Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System, the first mass transport project in Karachi, has been launched to facilitate people in the port city.

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar announced it on Twitter, stating that the first bus left Abdullah Chowk station with passengers.

From today service will be available at 11 stations from 8am till 12pm, he said, adding that the remaining 11 stations will be operations from January 10 in the second phase.

شہر قائد میں، قائد اعظم کی سالگرہ کے دن کراچی گرین لائن کمرشل آپریشن کا آغاز. پہلی بس مسافروں کے ساتھ عبداللہ چوک سٹیشن سے روانہ. آج سے گیارہ سٹیشن صبح 8 سے 12 بجے یعنی 4 گھنٹے کی سروس ہو گی. انشاءاللہ جیسے پہلے اعلان کیا گیا، 10 جنوری سے تمام سٹیشن صبح سے شام تک کام شروع کر دیں pic.twitter.com/HatHpMwKqq — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) December 25, 2021

The Green Line service has a fleet of 80 buses and will facilitate over 130,000 people on a daily basis from Surjani Town till the Numaish roundabout once it becomes fully operational.

Reports said that in the first phase of the launch, 25 buses will hit the track while the fare per trip will range between Rs15 and Rs55. Each vehicle has the capacity to accommodate 151 people.

On Dec 10, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the project.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the premier said Karachi is the engine of growth of Pakistan as prosperity of the country is linked with the development of the port city.

He said that first step to modernize any city is to improve its transport system but unfortunately no previous governments took interest in resolving the key issue.

About local government elections, the Prime Minister said that Karachi is needed to be given financial autonomy through this system.

Earlier, addressing the ceremony, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said Greenline is one of the five mega projects initiated by the federal government in the city that has been completed and its commercial operation will start from 25th of this month.

Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System project, completed at a huge cost of 35.5 billion rupees, is a valuable gift by the federal government for the people of Sindh, particularly the residents of Karachi.