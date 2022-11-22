WATCH: Son of former deputy commissioner guns down policeman in Karachi after altercation

Karachi: In a tragic incident, a man gunned down a policeman after an altercation between the two in Phase 5 of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Monday night.

According to reports, the martyred cop, Abdul Rehman, and his colleague chased the suspected shooter, who is now identified as Khurram Nisar — son of a former deputy commissioner — and spoke to him after they allegedly noticed suspicious activity.

In a video clip that went viral on social media, the two could be seen coming out of a black vehicle with tinted windows. Both Khurram and Rehman could be seen waving pistols at each other with the cop telling him to sit in the car and drive to the police station.

What happened?

According to police, Khurram Nisar came to Karachi from Sweden on November 5. He lives there with his wife and two children. DIG South Irfan Baloch told a local news channel that the cop accompanying Rehman recorded his statement, according to which they saw Nisar forcing a woman to sit in the car near Boat Basin.

The DIG said that Nisar’s home is in Karachi, near the crime scene in DHA Phase 5. After leaving the crime scene, he left the car and fled into another vehicle.

Later, police raided Nisar’s house and seized weapons, documents, and the vehicle used during the shooting. The house watchman was also detained.

Parents ‘disown’ Khurram Nisar

Meanwhile, the parents of Khurram Nisar have disowned their son. In their statement during the investigation, Nisar’s parents claimed that they have no idea about the suspect’s whereabouts.

“Khurram comes to Pakistan once a year. We have no idea what he does when he comes to Pakistan. We cannot take any responsibility for his actions,” the parents told the investigators.

Conversation between Rehman and Khurram Nisar

A video of the argument between Rehman and Khurram later surfaced. The video was reportedly filmed by a cop, while another cop — who couldn’t be seen in the video — also filmed the suspect with his phone.