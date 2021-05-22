Watch: Man attempts to attack Imam-e-Kaaba in Makkah’s Grand Mosque

Saudi Arabia’s police arrested a man when he rushed towards Imam-e-Kaaba to attack him at a time when he was delivering Friday sermon at Grand Mosque in Makkah.

The suspect, in a viral video, can be seen putting on Ihram, a prescribed attire to perform Umrah, and moving towards the Mimbar, a place in the mosque where Imam stands to deliver sermon, with a stick in his hand.

As the unknown man was about to touch the mimbar, security guards instantly captured him and took him away. A probe has been launched in this regard.

Attempt to attack the Imam of the Haram today in the Friday sermon 9 shawwal 1442.(khutba) pic.twitter.com/eN21MOYSZS — Basit (@bpk69) May 21, 2021

Back in April, a man was arrested when he was spotted chanting in the jurisdiction of Harmain while wielding a knife.

Last year in October, a man had rammed his vehicle into the boundary wall of Misjid-al-Haram. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

