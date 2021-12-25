Watch: Laser and fireworks show held in Islamabad to celebrate Quaid Day

ISLAMABAD – A light and fireworks show was held on Constitution Avenue in the federal capital in connection with the 146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.

Videos shared on social media show the Parliament House was illuminated with green colour, with laser lights in the background lighting up the night sky.

Light Show on the constitution Avenue Islamabad.#PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/Y3uIXy1aoz — Siddique Jan (@SdqJaan) December 25, 2021

The show was held under the auspices of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri was the chief guest at the ceremony.

A huge number of citizens can be seen in the video enjoying the moments with their families.