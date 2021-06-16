Watch: Kubra Khan celebrates her 28th birthday with buddies

Pakistani actress Kubra Khan appeared to be the happiest girl as she celebrated her 28th birthday with gaming buddies.

The charming Na Maloom Afraad star, who turned 28 on Wednesday (June 16), can be seen in a video enjoying the moment of the festivities with her friends.

Kubra wearing a casual dress is sitting on a table with a cake while her pals can be seen clapping while she is knifing the cake, shows the video.

Kubra Khan worked as a model before she made her film debut in the 2014 comedy-thriller film Na Maloom Afraad.

Her television appearances includes a series of acclaim projects including Sang-e-Mar Mar (2016), Alif Allah Aur Insaan (2017), Muqabil (2017), Shaadi Mubarak Ho (2017), Andaz-e-Sitam (2017) and Laal (2018).

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/zara-embroiled-in-controversy-after-head-designer-attacks-palestinians/