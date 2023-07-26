KARACHI – Police in Karachi ended a hostage-taking situation near a laboratory after two armed men held a man and a woman hostage for hours.

The cops ended the hostage situation by neutralising two muggers in the early morning on Wednesday near Dow Laboratory at Awami Colony of Korangi Number 5.

It has been learnt that hostages remained unhurt and were safely removed from the scene by the police force.

Local residents arrived at the spot and chanted slogans in favour of police. Clips of the hostage situation also went viral on social media, showing police officers negotiating with the hostages.

کراچی کورنگی عوامی کالونی میں خاتون سمیت دو شہریوں کو یرغمال بنانے والے ڈاکو پولیس مقابلے میں مارے گئے۔

حکام کا کہنا ہے کہ دو دن قبل یہی ملزم پولیس اہلکار کو زخمی کر کے فرار ہوئے

کراچی پولیس ویلڈن pic.twitter.com/5nCyi1He77 — Afzal Nadeem Dogar (@GeoDogar) July 26, 2023

It shows a robber holding a woman and a man at gunpoint, later clips with dead bodies also surfaced as cops finished the operation.

Senior police officials told media that a personnel Muhammad Bakhsh was wounded during the standoff as the robbers sprayed bullets at the police in an attempt to escape.

Cops recovered hand weapons, cash amount, mobile phones, and a bike from the dead robbers.