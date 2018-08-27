Watch it, IK

Ref various media reports. Some months back a newspaper advertisement showed a picture of Shahbaz Sharif next to Quaid-i-Azam, with both donning felt hats, which means Shahbaz considered himself to belong to the same class as Quaid-i-Azam.

And now we heard Imran Khan claiming Quaid-i-Azam to be his leader and saying words to the effect “Quaid-i-Azam did more work as compared to me.” And that means IK regards himself only slightly lesser than Quaid-i-Azam, which is not so because his achievements so far are nothing as compared to those of Quaid-i-Azam who stood and won against British government and renowned leaders of undivided India. As compared to that, Imran’s competition was with corrupt and inept leaders that people were already fed up with.

And IK’s only achievements so far are establishment of Cancer hospitals and some developmental work in KP, apart from winning World Cup of course. People in fact chose him mainly on the basis of his promise to show zero tolerance towards corruption, in which field, he still has to establish his reputation at the federal level.

And that means IK’s comparison of himself with Quaid-i-Azam is totally uncalled-for. And now that the campaign period is over, and he has reached the top position, it should be his work, and not himself talking so much. Sir Syed once said that the worst among the ailments of heart is developing a liking for flattery.

I think we all should also be careful and not shower undeserved praise on IK and thus elevate him to a level where he starts regarding himself as infallible, and becomes intolerant even towards legitimate and constructive criticism and suggestions.

S R H HASHMI

Karachi

