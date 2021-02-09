Watch how PTI’s MPAs received millions to sell vote during Senate election 2018

LAHORE – Opposition parties are at loggerheads with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government over holding upcoming Senate elections through open ballot in order to ensure transparency and curb horse trading.

The government has its heart set on holding the polls through open vote, giving a reason that secret ballot causes corruption as some lawmakers of the party sell their votes for financial benefits.

The PTI has been opposing the open ballot since 2018 Senate election when Prime Minister had expelled 20 provincial lawmakers from the Kyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) over the allegations of selling their votes. The premier has been claimed that the dismissed legislators received Rs50 million each for their vote.

Amid political hubbub in the country, a video surfaced online allegedly showing how the expelled lawmakers of the ruling PTI received amount in return of giving vote to the rival party’s candidate in Senate elections.

Sardar Awai, female lawmaker Miraj Hamayun, Dina Khan, Ubain Mayar and others allegedly received the hefty amount to dodge their own party.