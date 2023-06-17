WATCH: Horrifying video captures deadly bus accident at Lahore-Islamabad Motorway

LAHORE – Over a dozen people were killed and nearly 25 others wounded after a speeding passenger coach turned turtle on the Lahore-Islamabad motorway near Kallar Kahar.

Pakistan Observer has obtained horrifying CCTV clip of crash which shows the ill-fated coach losing balance, and colliding with a median, before barging into the opposite lane.

The video captures a vehicle coming from the opposite direction also turning upside down after being smashed by the Lahore-bound bus.

کلر کہار موٹروے پہ حادثے کی ویڈیو منظرِ عام پر آ گئی.. pic.twitter.com/NYcSpUkk71 — ارم (سمن) ڈار (@summandar01) June 17, 2023

Local authorities told media that over 13 people lost their lives and scores suffered injuries in the accident. Initial probe suggests that the driver lost control due to the failure of brakes on a sharp turn.

Some passengers succumbed on the spot while another seven lost their lives while getting medical aid at Kalar Kahar Hospital.

After being informed, police and Rescue 1122 officials rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital. “Three women and two children were among the dead,” said the police.

A spokesperson of NHMP said that due to the accident, two lanes of Lahore-Islamabad Motorway were closed, while the third one was open for traffic.

DIG Motorway Police Muhammad Yusuf Malik and sector commander supervised the rescue operations at the spot. Later, the DIG visited Trauma centre Chakwal and inquired about the health of the injured, said the spokesperson.