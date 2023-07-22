Several massive sinkholes opened up in Lahore after heavy monsoon rain flooded the metropolis on Saturday.

The sinkholes appeared near the underpass of Garden Town, and Peco Road, major arteries in the city. Despite the massive holes in the ground, the area was initially opened for all kind of traffic until pedestrians film the disaster and share it online.

The incident later alarmed authorities who closed the roads for general traffic. The clip shows that sinkholes on the main road are over 10 feet wide and could cause real trouble.

Following the reports and online buzz, local authorities have started investigating the cause behind massive sinkholes.

یہ ہمارا پیرس ہے، پہلے بارش ہوتی تھی تو شہر ڈوب جاتا تھا اب سڑکیں بہہ جاتی ہیں، لاہور کے اکثر علاقوں میں ابر رحمت کے باعث شاہراہوں پر شگاف معمول بن چکا، آج کی بارش کے بعد لاہور کے کینال روڈ کی صورت حال pic.twitter.com/wGPJcyp2tt — maisha91 (@maisha913) July 22, 2023

Torrential rains have left parts of Lahore underwater, causing breached canals and huge traffic jams while residents bear the brunt of pushing their bikes in inundated water.

Meanwhile, more rain and thunderstorm were predicted to continue in Lahore, and other Punjab regions until July 26.