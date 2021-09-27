Watch: French President Macron hit with egg months after slapping incident

PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron was hit with an egg during a visit to Lyon, the capital city in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, on Monday.

Macron was walking through a crown when the egg was thrown by a man, shouting “Viva la revolution” [Lon live revolution], shows a video circulating on social media.

The president was visiting the city to promote French gastronomy.

An egg was thrown at French president Emmanuel Macron today. pic.twitter.com/vDbRhEdSUm — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) September 27, 2021

The incident comes more than three months after he was slapped across the face by a man during an official visit to the Drome region in south-eastern France in June this year.

A video of the incident showed a man shout “Down with Macronia” in the French language before slapping Macron’s face during a public walkabout in Tain-l’Hermitage outside the city of Valence.

President Macron later termed it an “isolated event”.

“We must not let ultra-violent people take over the public debate: they do not deserve it,” he told French newspaper Le Dauphiné.

Two days after the incident, a court in France had awarded four-month imprisonment to the man for slapping the president.

