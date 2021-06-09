Watch: Firdous Ashiq Awan slaps, abuses PPP’s Qadir Mandokhel during TV show

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, special assistant to chief minister Punjab on information, engaged in a brawl with PPP MNA Qadir Mandokhel during recording of TV show.

A video clip of few seconds circulating on social media shows the PTI leader abusing Mandokhel and then slapping in his face.

The incident happend during recording of Javed Chaudhary’s show.

Firdous Ashiq Awan is yet to make cooment about the incident for which she is being roasted on social media platforms.

