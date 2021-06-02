Watch: Fighter jets of Pakistan Air Force escort President of Tajikistan’s plane

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) sent a fleet of fighter jets to escort the plane of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, who reached Pakistan on Wednesday on two day (2-3 June) official visit.

A video circulating on social media shows JF-17 Thunder jets, which are from No. 18 Squadron “Sharp Shooters” of PAF, how beautifully welcomed the Tajik dignitary as he entered Pakistani airspace.

An audio operator in the video can be heard welcoming the President of Tajikistan.

JF-17 Thunder of Pakistan Air Force escorting President of Tajikistan 🇹🇯 ⚡ 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/SolbCyN8fE — Pakistan Strategic Forum (@ForumStrategic) June 2, 2021

Using the jets as an escort is considered the highest honor the Pakistan Air Force can give to a visiting Emomali Rahmon.

The visiting dignitary held delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan where both sides reiterated to elevate bilateral ties to a new level of strategic cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two countries and peoples.

A Joint Declaration at the conclusion of two-day visit of President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, was issued by the Foreign Office..

The declaration said that during the meeting between PM Khan and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, both the leaders reaffirmed that the fraternal ties existing between the two countries are marked by shared faith, history, culture and geography.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction over the excellent bilateral cooperation at the multilateral fora, including the UN, OIC, ECO and SCO. They reiterated their commitment to further strengthen multilateral cooperation in the future for the global and regional peace and development.

The leaders expressed serious concern at the outbreak of third wave of Covid-19 pandemic around the world that has resulted in the loss of many precious lives and caused huge economic losses, especially for developing countries.

Recalling the signing of two Joint Declarations titled “Road to Strategic Partnership for Regional Solidarity” and “Strengthening the Road to Strategic Partnership for Regional Integration”, adopted at leadership level in 2017 and 2018, respectively, the two leaders agreed to initiate steps towards formalizing the strategic partnership agreement between the two countries for the peace, progress and prosperity at the earliest.

During high-level talks, the two sides accorded particular focus to bolstering bilateral economic and trade ties by exploring new opportunities and avenues, particularly in the backdrop of Tajikistan’s National Development Strategy (NDS) – 2030 and Pakistan’s development priorities shifting from geo-politics to geo-economics.

The two leaders underscored the importance of regularly convening the meetings of Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Commission on Trade, Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation to further strengthen bilateral trade and economic ties.

They highlighted the role of the Joint Business Council constituted between the two countries in building direct business linkages and urged to hold its meetings regularly by the Chambers of Commerce and private sectors.

The two leaders noted with appreciation the progress achieved in the implementation of the flagship power project of CASA-1000 and reiterated their resolve to complete the project at the earliest.

They underscored the importance of road, rail and air links between the two countries for promotion of bilateral as well as regional connectivity and resolved to improve the existing facilities and explore new options for improving rail, road and air connectivity. The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s support to Tajikistan’s membership in the Quadrilateral Traffic-in-Transit Agreement.

The Prime Minister informed the President about operationalization of Gwadar Seaport and offered Tajikistan to avail the facility of Pakistani seaports and CPEC. In this regard the President of Tajikistan offered to convene Joint working group to address issues of transit trade at earliest and invite Afghanistan to participate in its meeting to boost trade and commerce with the view to engage broader region in this process.

The Tajik President appreciated Pakistan’s role in facilitating the Afghan peace process.

In order to further deepen and diversify the bilateral relations, eleven legal instruments were signed between the two countries.

The President of Tajikistan thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for warm and gracious hospitality and once again invited him to take part in the Jubilee SCO Summit in Dushanbe and to pay an official visit to Tajikistan.