WATCH: Ex-Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif performs Umrah under high security

JEDDAH – Deposed Pakistani prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his family members performed Umrah on Thursday with royal protocol given to state guests who visited the Kingdom at the invitation of the Saudi government.

A clip doing rounds on the internet shows a seasoned politician doing Tawaf under a multi-layer of security personnel who escorted him and his family members as Islam’s holiest site saw a huge inflow of passengers.

PM🇵🇰 Nawaz Sharif performing Umrah in Makkah today!❤️‍🩹pic.twitter.com/2fSXQeA2Zw — Beeper 2.0🕊️ (@SeherFatima_) April 13, 2023

For the unversed, PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz, Captain (r) Safdar Awan, Junaid Safdar and other family members are in Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage.

PML-N chief earlier landed at Jeddah airport from Britain, where he was welcomed by son Hassan Nawaz, daughter Maryam Nawaz, and other family members.

Former PM is likely to meet key officials during his stay. Sharif will also stay in Doha for a few days before returning to the UK after Eidul Fitr.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s family is already in Jeddah, while the premier is likely to reach Saudi Arabia this week.

On the other hand, PTI and rival parties see Sharif’s visit with doubt and called it a step towards back door deals.