Watch:  China stages extreme level light and fireworks show to welcome New Year

BEIJING – From Sydney to Shanghai and New York to Paris, the world has rung in 2022 with New Year celebrations that were largely affected by the resurgence of coronavirus cases and its Omicron variant.

Amid Covid-19 restrictions, an exception welcome was given by the people of China to the New Year as a spectacular show of light and fireworks was staged in Qingdao City in east China’s Shandong Province to celebrate the event.

The video shows how beautifully advanced technology was used by Chinese expert to lighten up the sky in the night.

The New Year’s Eve festivities here in Beijing were highlighted by an Olympic Tower light show that counted down the last moments of 2021, and ushered in the Olympic year of 2022.