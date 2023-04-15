WATCH – Chahat Fateh Ali Khan shown the door at the UK eatery

UK-based Pakistani internet sensation Chahat Fateh Ali Khan continues to make headlines, and this time the self-acclaimed singer left red-faced when staffers of the eatery told him to leave.

Kashif Rana, who is more famous by his stage name Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, was spotted in a viral video in which a staffer of Cha Sha, a restaurant in Ilford, England told him to leave the premises with his friends and some of the digital creators who were there having fun time.

The embarrassing moment was captured in the video and is now doing rounds on the internet. After being told to leave the premises, the social media celebrity exits the eatery and shared his views with some social media creators who chased him to the street.

The viral singer was first perplexed and then tried to downplay the matter, claiming that he visited the restaurant to get back due payment of over £4,000 from the owner.

Khan rose to fame on social media after his anthem for PSL8 sparked frenzy online. He often holds live sessions on social platforms, and with his popularity, he is now being invited to wedding functions.