There are various types of rubbish in our daily life. We can manage their wastes by adopting several procedures. We should drop and gather wastes in a waste bin, we should give them to the collectors of waste who work for waste management.

We should keep them in safe place so that they don’t scatter and create any problem for us but it is wise not to use polythene bags and other synthetics that don’t rot and mix with soil. Thus, by following some measures we can manage our wastes and keep our environment clean and healthy.

S AHMED

Kech

Related