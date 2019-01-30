Wastage of water

We are well aware that water is very very important for survival, but unfortunately it is being wasted. It is we who waste it. Leaky faucets that drip at the rate of one drop per second can waste up to 2,700 gallons of water each year. A garden hose or sprinkler can use almost as much water in an hour as an average family of four uses in one day. Many people in the world exist on 3 gallons of water per day or less. This can show us how water is being wasted and also one day we will regret. Water is very important for us. It is said girls and boys between 4 and 8 years old should drink 40 ounces per day, or 5 cups. This amount increases to 56–64 ounces, or 7–8 cups, by ages 9 to 13 years. For ages 14 to 18, the recommended water intake is 64–88 ounces, or 8–11 cups. We are not doing, so are wasting water day by day. We must know the value of water. Finally, don’t waste water, store it!

RAHMAT BALOCH

Kalatuk

