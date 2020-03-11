Wassan’s protective bail extended

Staff Reporter

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday extended protective bail of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Wassan till May 14 in assets beyond known sources of income case. The former provincial minister Manzoor Wassan and Director National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur appeared before the court for the hearing. In his arguments, director NAB Sukkur said Wassan is accused of accumulating assets beyond his known sources of income and owns benami properties.”We need more time to complete the inquiry against him”, he continued. To this, Chief Justice of SHC Ahmed Ali Shaikh remarked, “Are you sure that you have substantial proofs against Wassan and will prove charges against him.” Later, the SHC adjourned hearing of the case after granting eight weeks to the NAB to complete inquiry against the PPP stalwart. The court also extended protective bail of Manzoor Wassan till May 14.