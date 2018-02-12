Wassan, 4 cops sustain minor injuries

Our Correspondent

Hyderabad

Sindh Industries and Commerce Minister Manzoor Hussain Wassan and four police cops sustained minor injuries as his car and four police mobiles present in the protocol of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah collided with each other near Hyderabad late on Saturday night.

According to details, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah was on his way to attend the wedding ceremony of Pakistan People’s Party leader Ali Nawaz’s son when four police mobiles of his protocol and car of Wassan piled up near Hyderabad.