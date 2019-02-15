Wasim urges fans to fill up stadium for PSL

Lahore

Legendary Pakistan former paceman Wasim Akram wants fans to fill up the stadium for the HBL Pakistan Super League 2019, as action began at the beautiful Dubai International Cricket Stadium Stadium on Thursday with a glittering opening ceremony, followed by a high-voltage match between defending champions Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars.

The theme “maidan Sajana Hay” (adorn the stadium) has been at full swing for the last two weeks as the buildup for the HBL PSL 4.

Wasim, one of the greatest left-arm pacemen to have played cricket, is with Karachi Kings as President after guiding Islamabad United to the title in the first edition in 2016. He was with Multan Sultans last year, helping a number of youngsters with his extraordinary guile and acumen.—APP

