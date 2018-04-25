Wasim thanks PM for resolving power issue

Mayor of Karachi Wasim Akhtar Monday said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had approved 90 mmcfd gas supply to the K-Electric, which should now fulfill its duty of providing uninterrupted electricity to the residents of Karachi so that they could get relief in the hot weather and during the holy month of Ramadan.

Addressing a press conference here, the Mayor thanked the prime minister, his cabinet and the Punjab chief minister for resolving the load-shedding, which, he said, had made the life of Karachi citizens difficult.

He said during his recent visit to Lahore, he met Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and apprised him of the situation in Karachi, who had committed to play his role in resolving the loadshedding problem.

He said, “We have done our duty and it is now up to the K-Electric and the SSGC to fulfill their responsibilities.”—APP

