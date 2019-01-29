Wasim puts his weight behind Sarfraz

Karachi

Former skipper Wasim Akram on Monday put his weight behind Sarfraz Ahmed to lead Pakistan’s captain till the 2019 World Cup.

Speaking to the press in the metropolis, the legendary fast bowler said that the skipper received punishment over his error.“We highlighted Sarfraz’s mistake all over the world. The social media raised the issue from time to time. There are a few people who are happy over the ban,” he said.

Responding to a question, on the media reporting claiming a verbal spat between the senior players and Coach Mickey Arthur during the test series, Akram said: “After such a bad performance one can’t expect coach and captain to sing lullabies to the team.”—Agencies

Share on: WhatsApp