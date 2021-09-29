Wasim Khan resigns as PCB chief executive ahead of T20 World Cup

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday confirmed that Wasim Khan had tendered his resignation as chief executive.

The cricket body in a statement said that the Board of Governors (BoG) will meet later today to consider the matter.

Khan had been appointed as chief executive for three years in 2019 and his contract was going to expire in February 2022.

The outgoing official, who holds a MBA degree from Warwick Business School, is also a former cricketer.

Besides playing country cricket in England, he played in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. In a 58-match first-class career, Wasim made 2,835 runs.

His resignation comes as new PCB chairman Ramiz Raja vowed to reset the direction of cricket in Pakistan.

Khan’s resignation also comes after head coach Misbahul Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis resigned from their posts.

All the resignations come as Pakistan is going to participant in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Dubai.

