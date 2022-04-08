Wasim Khan in line for coveted ICC position

Former Chief Executive of Pakistan Cricket Board, Wasim Khan is reportedly in line to be appointed general manager at the International Cricket Council.

He is understood to have been shortlisted for the role and will be interviewed in Dubai next week.

The position has been vacant since Geoff Allardice, who held it for eight years, was promoted to CEO of ICC.

Like Allardice, Wasim Khan is a former first-class player.

Geoff Allardice has effectively continued to perform the role since his promotion, with support from former West Indies batter Adrian Griffith.

Adrian Griffith is himself expected to be a candidate for the position having already tended to all its concerning matters while assisting Allardice.

Wasim left the PCB after Ramiz Raja was appointed chair and was set on fulfilling executive duties as well.

Wasim’s appointment, however, may end his hopes of becoming the chief executive of the English Cricket Board.

Tom Harrison is expected to leave the organization within weeks and Wasim’s name was one of the favorites to replace him.

The position is not short of suitors though as other candidates for the ECB job could include Johnny Grave (currently with CWI), Guy Lavender (MCC), Richard Bevan (League Managers Association) as well as internal candidates such as Clare Connor, David Mahoney, and Neil Snowball.