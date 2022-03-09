Wasim Jr. leaves Pakistan’s Test squad

Muhammad Wasim jr has left the Pakistan cricket team’s Test squad of their ongoing series against Australia and will join the ongoing Pakistan Cup.

The right-arm bowling all-rounder will suit up for defending champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Muhammad Wasim Jr. was added to the list of reserve players for the Pakistan-Australia series after multiple injuries and covid absences forced a number of changes in the initially announced 15 person list.

The team’s first choice options Hassan Ali and Faheem Ashraf were ruled out due to injuries for the first Test in Rawalpindi while the speedster Haris Rauf was unable to join the squad after a positive Covid-19 sample before the match took place.

Due to a shortage of seam bowlers, it was widely believed that Wasim Jr. was going to make his Test debut but was left out of the playing eleven in favor of Iftikhar Ahmed.

The bowling all-rounder has had an impressive run ever since making his debut in 2021 and has grabbed the selectors’ attention with his clean striking ability in the death overs and ability to bowl at different stages of the game.

Wasim Jr. will now be available for KP’s next match on March 10th against Northern which takes place in Islamabad.