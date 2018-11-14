Wasim joins Karachi Kings as president

Sports Reporter

Karachi

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram, who was one of the best fast bowlers in the world during his time, has joined Karachi Kings as president of the team, on Wednesday, for the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The CEO and owner of the team took it to twitter to announce the decision. Wasim also rendered his services to Islamabad United as a mentor and coach in the first two seasons before joining the debutants Multan Sultans for the third season which is not part of PSL 4.

The legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi — who was also the president of the Karachi Kings — was released by the franchise on Tuesday and will be available in the draft process. Final player draft for PSL 4 will be revealed on November 20 in Islamabad whereas the tournament is scheduled to start from February 14 in UAE.

