Wasim directs to develop model park

Mayor of Karachi Wasim Akhtar visited parks in district South on Wednesday including Bagh Ibn Qasim, Moeen Akhtar park, ST-22 Joggin park, ST 23 park, Umer Shareef park, Rustam park, ST.13, 14 and 15 park and other parks.

He directed the parks department to develop model park to Rustam park and Makka park and provide facilities to the citizen, said a statement on Wednesday.

He also visited nursery of KMC in Clifton where million of Moranga plants are prepared for tree plantation in parks, greenbelts and along the roads.

The Mayor appreciated the Malik Khalid for hardwork of preparing the plants.

He said, “We want to make parks and ground better and end the land grabbing.”

On the Supreme Court order, all marriage halls and offices in sports complex Kashmir road are demolished while other encroachments are also removed.

He said 130 acre Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim destroyed due to non- maintenance and this biggest park of the country will soon be opened to the people.

In Orangi and Baldia towns, parks are completed and construction work of parks in Malir and North Nazimabd will be completed in next week, he added—APP

