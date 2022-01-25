Wasim Akram, Wahab Riaz and Haider Ali contract Covid-19 ahead of PSL 7

LAHORE – Karachi Kings President Wasim Akram and Peshawar Zalmi players Wahab Riaz and Haider Ali tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday ahead of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Reports said that Wasim Akram and Zalmi players have quarantined themselves after their test came back positive earlier today.

The PSL franchises are yet to make an official announcement in this regard.

Earlier, Zalmi player Kamran Akmal and pacer Arshad Iqbal have contracted the infection.

The PSL 7 is scheduled to start in Karachi on January 27 while the final of the tournament will be played on February 27 in Lahore.