Wasim Akram talks on management through cricket

Staff Reporter

The Cricket Legend Wasim Akram and CEO- JBS, Veqar ul Islam had an exclusive session on ‘Management Lessons from Cricket’ at the 2nd edition of The Future Summit. The session was a one-on-one conversation between Wasim Akram and Veqar ul Islam which shed light on the similarities between corporate world and the world of sports.

Wasim Akram while expressing his views on struggles of life and career stated, “I was 29 when I got diagnosed with Diabetes. I was at the top of my career at that time and had to struggle more mentally than physically in order to accept it. But it was my passion for the game which made me go on and not give up. I was so passionate about it that I knew I had to make it work and that’s why I was able to play for eight.

