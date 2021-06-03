Wasim Akram showered with love on 55th birthday

Wasim Akram, one of the finest fast bowlers in history and the “King of Swing” (as he is called), celebrates his 55th birthday today.

Wasim was famous for his ability to reverse swing the ball with precision, bowl at breakneck speed, and baffle batsmen from all over the world.

He led Pakistan to several successes in ODI and Test cricket, including the 1999 World Cup final, when the green shirts were defeated by Australia.

Today marks the 55th birthday of the former captain. Fans, cricket legends, and his wife paid homage to the hero on social media.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) paid homage to Akram by posting a video of his match-winning bowling from the 1992 World Cup final.

Birthday boy @wasimakramlive took 916 international wickets for @TheRealPCB. Three of his most important came in the 1992 @cricketworldcup final. pic.twitter.com/1mMeoqEDmr — ICC (@ICC) June 3, 2021

Rob Moody posted a video of the “dream cricketer” delivering an unplayable yorker to a West Indies batter in the past.

The dream cricketer Happy 55th birthday Wasim Akram!pic.twitter.com/R6xtUjnoxa — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) June 3, 2021

The cricketer revealed a collection of deliveries of Wasim that bamboozled batters all over the world.

Some of these deliveries 😳 Happy birthday, Wasim Akram!pic.twitter.com/MQzfDGV2R0 — The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) June 2, 2021

A video of Pakistani pace hero Wasim Akram leaving the New Zealand batters surprised was provided by an Indian admirer of the Pakistani speed great.

Happy birthday to @wasimakramlive one of the best alltime bowlers

414 Test wickets

502 odi wickets

Master of reverse swing pic.twitter.com/P5l2o5LuF3 — Pratham (@pratham_padu) June 3, 2021

Shaniera Akram, the legend’s wife, also rushed to Twitter to wish him a happy birthday.

Happy birthday to the love of my life!

A man that proves that Age really just is a number! 😘 @wasimakramlive #HappyBirthdayWasimAkram pic.twitter.com/PbM0jj2EjT — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) June 3, 2021

Akram has 916 international wickets and 6,615 runs to his name. He is the first Pakistani bowler to capture four hat-tricks in international cricket, and he was a part of the World Cup-winning group in 1992.

