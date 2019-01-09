Wasim Akram announces establishment of cricket academy

Karachi

Legendary cricketer Wasim Akram Tuesday announced establishment of “Wasim Akram Cricket Academy” in DHA Multan besides announcing himself as Brand Ambassador of Rumanza Golf Course DHA Multan. Addressing a presser at a local hotel here, he said that the Wasim Akram Cricket Academy will be a state-of-the-art academy with all requisite facilities including a multipurpose building, pavilion/seating area, outdoor practice nets (6-8 pitches), administrative facilities including grounds men workshop and other sports facilities like squash courts, swimming pool etc.

“My purpose is to train and nurture the young talent and this academy will be breeding ground for Pakistan’s National team.

I intend turning this academy into our national team’s camp before proceeding abroad for matches. We will lay top of the lines pitches like Perth, Melbourne etc to train them,” said Wasim Akram.

Sharing details of the country’s first Championship Signature 18 holes golf course, he said “Currently Pakistan has been unable to register its presence on International standard golf courses and coaching facilities for talented young golfers. I am very happy after knowing that DHA Multan aims to address both shortcomings.”

He expressed the hope that Rumanza Golf Course will be an avenue to flourish the game by nurturing the young talent of the country to be able to compete at international levels.

Wasim Akram apprised that the ground breaking ceremony of Rumanza was held on November 22, 2018 in DHA Multan where golf course architect Sir Nick Faldo, number of foreign consultants engaged for the golf course and representatives of Desert Group UAE responsible for construction of the course were present.

He said that Rumanza would be managed and operated by Troon Golf, which is managing over 300 golf courses across the globe.—APP

