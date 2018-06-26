Wasim Akhtar keeps calm and carries on during rowdy city council budget session

KARACHI : Yells and shouts punctuated the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation City Council budget session on Tuesday as Mayor Wasim Akhtar announced the new budget.

Opposition members staged a protest in front of the mayor’s podium and began shouting ‘not acceptable’. Jamaat-e-Islami’s Junaid Mukaty also ripped up the budget papers and tossed them in the air.

However, throughout all this, Akhtar remained calm and kept on reading out the budget. The opposition was especially incensed when the mayor began accounting for the money spent in the previous year.

They said they saw no evidence that any money was spent in the city.

Akhtar presented the Rs27.17 billion 2018-19 budget amid shouts and yells in a scene reminiscent of a fish market.

He did not tell the opposition members to stop their protest and instead kept reading from the budget papers.

The opposition member said that despite what the documents say, there has been little work done on the ground.

During his speech, Akhtar said they should work for the betterment of the city. He said they have completed six schemes in Rs4.032 billion.

He also said they have carpeted roads in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Gulistan-e-Jauhar