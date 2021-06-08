Wasim Akhtar, Farooq Sattar among 7 MQM-P leaders acquitted in hate speech cases

KARACHI – An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday acquitted seven leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in 21 cases registered under hate speech charges.

Last week, the court had reserved its verdict on acquittal pleas filed by the political leaders against the charges.

The MQM-P leaders, who have been acquitted, include Dr Farooq Sattar, Aamir Khan, Waseem Akhtar, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Qamar Mansoor, Rauf Siddiqui, Salman Mujahid.

They and other persons were booked for facilitating the provoking speeches delivered by MQM founder Altaf Hussain in August 2016.

The MQM leaders moved the court after they were indicted in the case despite they pleaded innocent and rejected the allegations.

Talking to the media, Sattar said that they were facing the cases for the past six years, adding that some other identical cases against them should also be disposed of.

He said, “We had clearly announced our policy in 2016 that we have parted ways with the MQM”. Despite the clear policy, he said that they have been embroiled in the cases.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pm-imran-pledges-mqm-p-of-funds-for-fresh-census/