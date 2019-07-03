Washington’s BLA move

THE United States on Tuesday declared the so-called Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) as a global terrorist organization in a significant development, which Pakistan hopes will ensure the ‘BLA’s space to operate is minimized’. The US State Department, confirming the decision, said it was classifying the BLA as a global terrorist group, making it a crime for anyone in the United States to assist the militants and freezing any US assets they may have.

This is, perhaps, for the first time that the United States has taken a decision that would help address concerns of Pakistan and challenges to its security and solidarity. For a long time, there had been, rightly or wrongly, a perception that the United States moved against outfits that, according to its own view, posed any threat to India or its interests. It is, therefore, satisfying that at long last the United States has taken steps against a militant organization that had been working against the State of Pakistan for a long time and is responsible for killing of a number of innocent people, members of the law enforcement agencies and inflicting damage on public property. Washington has, in its announcement, acknowledged that ‘the BLA is an armed separatist group that targets security forces and civilians, mainly in ethnic Baloch areas of Pakistan’. The terror outfit carried out several terrorist attacks in the past year as well, including a suicide attack in August 2018 that targeted Chinese engineers in Balochistan, a November 2018 attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi and a May 2019 attack on a famous hotel in Gwadar. The confirmation that the group was involved in attacks against Chinese nationals and facilities in Gwadar would, hopefully, open eyes of those who have been looking with suspicion the measures taken by law-enforcing agencies to improve security situation in Balochistan. Chinese are working on projects for progress and development of Pakistan in general and Balochistan in particular and making them target of acts of terror is obviously aimed at derailing the process of development and prosperity of Baloch people. Those engaged in such activities cannot claim to be guardian of Baloch interests and are, in fact, enemy of the people and the province. Our security agencies deserve credit for preparing and sharing dossiers with friendly countries on terrorist activities in Balochistan which might have persuaded the US to take action against BLA. While appreciating the US move, we expect that Washington would also take notice of sources of funding, training and arming of BLA and other militant outfits in Balochistan and Karachi. Pakistan agencies should also work hard and provide more concrete information and evidence to our missions abroad for exposing these enemies of humanity.