Washington’s bid to include India in NATO Plus

Surprisingly, a US Congressional Committee ‘s recent recommendation to include India in the “NATO Plus” alliance raises questions about global defense equilibrium.

The timing of this proposal, just ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington, has further added a thick layer of curiosity over these questions, according to a report published by Gwadar Pro on Friday.

“NATO Plus” is a US-led, defense-oriented group consisting of all NATO members and five other nations: Australia, Japan, Israel, New Zealand, and South Korea.

The House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the United States and the Communist Party of China, led by Chairman Mike Gallagher and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi, overwhelmingly adopted a policy proposal to enhance Taiwan’s deterrence, including through strengthening NATO Plus to include India.