Washington pledges to protect Doha

Doha

Qatar and United States of America have held strategic dialogue discussing security and other issues.

Qatar Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence said Qatar will defend its sovereignty and continue the relationship between Qatar and Unite States goes beyond security cooperation.

He said Qatar and its people have been subjected to illegal blockade. The blockade undermines efforts to stabilize the region. Qatar invests more than $ 100 billion in America’s economy

US Defence Secretary said Qatar is a strong and old friend and partner of the United States adding the GCC must gain its cohesion.

He said Qatar has made significant progress in combating terrorism. The United States is committed to Qatar’s sovereignty and security, he added.

Qatar and the United States have signed agreements and memorandums of understanding to strengthen security dialogue and cooperation and fight human trafficking as part of the strategic dialogue between the two countries.

The two countries agreed to work together to protect Qatar from external threats and the US-Qatari strategic dialogue will be an annual event.