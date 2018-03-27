Waseem, Shaniera Gree’s new brand ambassadors

Business Reporter

Islamabad

In 2018 Gree Pakistan continues with its phenomenal success from last few decades, Gree has appointed Waseem Akram & Shaniera Akram as their brand ambassador who will be endorsing Gree’s spectacular lineup of Air conditioners, refrigerators and water dispensers.

Gree is an international and renowned brand of consumer electronics that reflects technological excellence. It is the leading producer of a wide range of air conditioners and other home appliances with world-class quality and cutting-edge features.

With its wide range of aesthetically designed air conditioners which are known for their outstanding cooling efficiency and the convenience of use. One distinguishing feature that stands out about these products is “energy saving” which is supported by refrigerant filled in compressors. With multiple capacities of BTUs, color and designs range these ACs and Refrigerators are the perfect match to your lifestyle.

As part of its commitment to its loyal customer base Gree always ensure quick and prompt after sales services. Gree requests to get AC installed by authorized installers by company to avoid any problem later occurring due to improper installation by some local installer.