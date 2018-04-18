Waseem emphasizes need for regulation of water supply so no one should get water free of cost

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Chairman Standing committee of FPCCI Industry-Academia Collaboration on Water Resource, Waseem Vohra has emphasized the need for regulation water supply and no one should get water free of cost.

Presiding over a first meeting of the standing committee, he said efforts should be made to deal with water as its availability reducing day by day.

He said at present per head water validity is 1000 gallon which was 5000 gallon per head at the time of creating of Pakistan. It is feared that it may reduce to 500 gallons per head by the year 2025.

In Agriculture sector out of availability water around 93 percent is consumed Agriculture contribution in GDP is around 21 percent. He said that getting water for industrial sectors id equal to Jihad. He said that water scarcity hit production cost adversely and it also hitting exports as well. Senior Vice President FPCCI, Mazhar A. Nisar said that construction of new water reservoirs is made a political issue. However, the government has realised this issue that ware reservoirs are need of the time to get additional water and produce electricity which will run industries, boost agriculture.