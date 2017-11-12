Karachi Mayor, Waseem Akhtar,has said that development of industrial areas will create new opportunities of the livelihood for the working class.
The Karachi Mayor expressed these views while appreciating the Chief
Minister for release of grant of Rs one billion for the reconstruction of the 4-zones infrastructure of the city industrial areas,said a statement issued on Saturday.—APP
Waseem Akhtar thanks CM
Karachi Mayor, Waseem Akhtar,has said that development of industrial areas will create new opportunities of the livelihood for the working class.