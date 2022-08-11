Wasa to start crackdown on defaulters

Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has planned to launch a massive crackdown on defaulters. The decision was taken in a meeting held here under the chair of Wasa Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed. Director Revenue and other senior officials attended the meeting.

MD instructed the revenue team to develop a plan to increase revenue as well as to gear up for recovery of outstanding arrears from the defaulters. Ghafran Ahmed asked all the Directors in Operation’s wing to start a crackdown against illegal water connections.