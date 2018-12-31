WASA to get Rs 200m bailout package soon: Arif

Rawalpindi

Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Muhammad Arif Abbasi, has said that WASA would get a bailout package from Punjab Government amounting to Rs 200 million soon which would help agency to overcome the financial crisis.

“We have requested the Punjab Government for a special bailout package of Rs 200 million and the Punjab Chief Secretary has sent it’s summary to Chief Minister Punjab,” he said and hoped that in next Punjab cabinet meeting, the package would be approved.

Talking to APP he said, a number of steps had been taking for making the department self-sufficient. He said, WASA managed to pay first installment of pending dues amounting Rs 35 million to IESCO on December 26.

He informed that the department was the defaulter of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) and on a special request 10 days were given to clear the pending dues. The Chairman said, zero tolerance policy against corruption had been adopted in WASA. The authorities concerned had been directed to take solid steps to curb corruption and improve efficiency of the department.

He said, massive reshuffling had been made particularly in the lower cadre to improve performance of the authority and address citizens’ complaints. Abbasi told a crackdown was being planned against the corruption mafia in the civic body responsible for providing water and sanitation to the people of city.

He said the authority would take strict action against the corrupt elements in WASA and no compromise would be made on corruption. To a question he said, efforts were being made to uplift WASA and make it a competent and efficient civic service provider body.

Earlier, all 14 inspectors of revenue branch were transferred. The objective behind transferring services of employees was to improve the working of the agency and to provide better services to the consumers. Such kind of move would also result in checking corruption in WASA, he said.—APP

