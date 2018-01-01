Wasa taking steps to esnure provision of clean water

Staff Reporter

Provision of clean drinking water to citizens is a top priority of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).

A WASA spokesman said this here on Sunday. He said that chlorine was available at installed chlorinators on all tube wells and were working in order.

He said WASA Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz had directed staff to carry out flushing and chlorination of water lines on an emergency basis and if complaint was received from any area under such scenario chlorine quantity should be increased there and cleaning process should be continued till the clearance of water sample.

The MD also directed WASA chemist to speed up water sample collection from all parts of the provincial capital and due action should be taken if collected samples were not cleared, the spokesman added.

Weekly meeting would be held with the directors of all towns regarding provision of clean water and directors would submit water quality report in the meeting.

The report will give details about received complaints and remedy would be provided in this regard.