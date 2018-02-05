WASA, RCB, CCB urge citizens to use water judiciously

Rawalpindi

Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi, Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment boards have urged the residents to use water judiciously in their daily routine to avoid shortage as water supply to Cantt and city areas from Khanpur dam has been decreased due to annual canal de-silting project.

Talking to APP RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood informed that earlier the RCB was receiving nearly six million gallons daily from the dam. The Khanpur dam canal de-silting project started on Wednesday would be completed till Feb 12 while the water supply to the residents would normalize up to Feb 14.

The supply of water from Khanpur Dam to Rawalpindi city and the cantonment areas has been reduced due the project, leading to a shortage of water in many localities.

He said, the decrease in water supply can create problems for the board, which was already getting less than the sanctioned quota of water from Khanpur Dam. He said the board was trying to meet water demand through tube wells.

The board supplies water from the Khanpur Dam to Chor, Masrial Road, Peoples Colony, Tench Bhatta, Kiani Road, Dhoke Chaudharian, Afshan Colony and other areas where the residents have made complaints about the short supply of water.

RCB had to supply water through water tanks, he said adding water from tube wells were being supplied to colonies by running them over time.

To a question he said that RCB has been effectively pursuing its plan to avert water shortage and ensure steady water supply to the residents.

Similarly, Secretary CCB urged the residents not to waste water and use it judiciously as the board is facing water shortage due to annual Khanpur canal de-silting project. He said, efforts were being made to supply water to the residents through tube wells.

According to WASA spokesman, water Supply from Khanpur Dam has also been curtailed to WASA from 3.5 MGD to 1.5 MGD due to annual dredging/de-silting of Khanpur Dam canal.—APP