WASA issues new timings for supply of clean drinking water in Lahore

Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has issued new timings for supply of clean drinking water across the city.

The timing of water supply was changed during the holy month of Ramazan, said Managing Director Wasa Ghafran Ahmed here on Monday. He said as per the new timings, the citizens will get clean drinking water through Wasa system thrice a day.

Ghafran said that the first period of water supply will start from 5.00 am to 9.00 am, the second period will be from 12 noon to 2.00 pm and the last and final period will be from 5.00 pm to 9.00 pm.

He directed all the directors to ensure water supply during the above mentioned timings. Meanwhile, Wasa MD visited Gulbarg Drain, Cantt Drain LOS and Kharak Drain near Gulshan Iqbal Park where he was given detailed briefing on the ongoing desalination operations. Wasa MD directed that all the drains should be completely desalted from downstream to upstream before monsoon season.

He further directed that desalination operations should be accelerated and make more efficient efforts by conducting special cleaning under all the bridges of the drains.