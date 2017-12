Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Water and Sanitation Authority Abbottabad fails to provide the water supply to most parts of the city despite the holding of both the portfolio with Tehsil Nazim and Chairman of WASA by Tehsil Nazim.

The water is released to almost the all parts of the city after two days and there is no fixed timing set by the Water Staff of the TMA and water is released the areas in different timings some time in the morning, some time in after noon and some time late night.