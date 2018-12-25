WASA Chairman releases 1st installment of pending dues

Rawalpindi

Chairman Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Arif Ali Abbasi has ordered to release 1st installment of Rs 35 million for the payment of pending dues.

Talking to APP, Chairman WASA said that his department was the defaulter of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) and on special request 10 days were accorded to clear the outstanding dues, now Rs 35 million would be paid to IESCO till 26 December 2018. So that the power of tube wells will not be disconnected.

Earlier, Civic authorities in Rawalpindi have warned various government departments about disconnection of water supply if they failed to pay outstanding dues.—APP

